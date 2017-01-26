PH junior cycling team off to Bahrain for Asian Championship

Six riders of the Philippine junior cycling team will see action in the forthcoming Asian Cycling Championship in Bahrain starting February 23.

Marella Salamat, gold medalist in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) held in Singapore, will lead the local riders’ quest for top honors.

Salamat, 22, a second-year sports scholar taking up marketing at the Southville International School, will be competing on her favorite Individual Time Trial (ITT) event, covering an average distance of 22 km.

The other members of the team are Avegail Rombaon, 21; Irish Mac Wong, 17; Geremy Marana, 16; Tomas Martin Mojares, 16; and Aidan James Mendoza, 17.

The country’s riders will match their skills against seasoned Asian riders from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Iran, among others.

National trainer, Cesar Labramonte, said the team is currently training in Bugallon, Pangasinan as part of its acclimatization program and its preparation for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 19 to 31.

PNA