PH Junior Am Golf underway

The Philippine Junior Amateur Open Golf Championships gets going today at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite with Korean Joo Hyun “Tom” Kim and Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso all primed up for title repeats in their respective sides against a crack field.

Carl Corpus, Weiwei Gao, Kristoffer Arevalo, Jolo Magcalayo, Gido Mandanas and Ryan Monsalve set out to foil Kim’s back-to-back bid in the four-day championship serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Also seeing action in the boys side of the country’s premier junior tournament for 13-18 years old supported by Sherwood Hills are Leandro Bagtas, Luis Castro, Luigi Wong, Alex Trinos, Peter Po, Rald Sarmiento, along with Joaquin Gomez, Riggs Illescas, Josh Jorge and Koreans Seung Hyeon Back, Haneul Jeon and Tae Soo Kim.

The chase for the girls’ crown is also expected to be fierce with Saso facing the likes of fellow national teammates Harmie Constantino and Sofia Legaspi along with Sam Dizon, Nicole Abelar, Sam Bruce, Kayla Nocum, Annika Guangko, Kristine Torralba, Junia Gabasa, Riko Nagai, and Koreans Yun Ji Jang, Hui Won Kim, Seo Young Kim, Tae Yon Kwon and Ju Young Yang.

Also on tap are the Special Division for boys 18-years-old and above, which features Rupert Zaragosa, Polo Lauron, Dan Cruz and Aldo Barro, and the boys and girls 13-and below categories in the event backed by Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments.