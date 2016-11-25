PH junior jin wins bronze in Canada meet

ABIGAIL Faye Valdez gave the Philippines a bronze medal in the recent World Junior Tae kwon do Championships in Burnaby, Canada.

Competing in the -45-kilogram weight category, Valdez hurdled her rivals from Sweden (12-0) and Iran (7-6) in her first two matches.

Valdez, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student from Caloocan’s Escuela de Sophia, then fell to a Vietnamese fighter (1-3) to settle for the bronze.

Two other members of the Philippine squad – Beatrice Kassandra Gaerlan and Harvey Vincent Santos – reached the quarterfinals.

The other Filipino participants in the tournament, which lured 1,200 jins from 102 countries, were Gabriel Elpidio Lamarca, Raymundo Alombro 3rd, Carlo Dominic Dionisio, Gian Carlo Gutierrez, Sal Luiji Estrada, Gabriel Salaknib, Alvaro Joaquin Aranton, Ezra Balingit, Veronica Garces, Baby Jessica Canabal, Florence Mae Chavez and Laila Delo.

Philippine Tae kwon do Association Secretary General Manuel Monsour del Rosario 3rd headed the national squad, with Dindo Simpao and Napoleon Dagdagan Jr. as coach.