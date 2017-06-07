PH junior jins bag medals in Asian tilt

The national junior tae kwon do team won one silver and five bronze medals in the opening day of the 2017 Asian Cadet Tae kwon do Poomsae and Sparring Championships being held at the at the Military Zone Indoor Sports Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The lone silver medal came from Jon Alexander Llenes, Alyssa Llenes, Harley San Buenaventura, Xaphrine Rivera and Bianca De Leon who finished second in the cadet freestyle team event.

Alyssa and Jon Alexander won another bronze in cadet freestyle pair while the trio of Laeia Soria, Leigh Andee Rodriguez and Jamie Hannah Agaloos also bagged bronze in the cadet female team category.

Johann Concepcion, Francis Arquero and James Oranza likewise finished third in the cadet male team event of the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Tae kwon do Union and World Tae kwon do Federation.

In sparring, Mary Angeline Alcantara (female -44 kg.) and Arianne Espida (female -37 kg.) settled for bronze after suffering defeats in their respective semifinals matches.

Gunning for medals in the second day of the competition are Lex Joshua Provido (-33 kg), Mico Gabriel Chua (-37 kg), Raphael Ongkiko (-41 kg), Ted David Mangussad (-45 kg), Carl David Catabay (-49 kg), Richard Christopher Cajulis (-53 kg) and Dane Shaun Enjealo Subaste (-57 kg).

The other members of the team are Dyanne Maries Refuerzo (-33 kg), Geriane Kendall Therese Pineda (-41 kg), Raven Allyson Pablo (-47 kg), Daniella Patrice Malmis (-51 kg) and Maria Carmella Santos (-55 kg).

Joining them are delegation head Igor Mella, sparring coaches Alvin Taraya and Brix Darmo Ramos, and former poomsae world champion and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Rani Ann Ortega.

More than 30 countries including powerhouse South Korea, Japan, Iran, China, Taiwan and Thailand are vying for supremacy in the three-day meet.