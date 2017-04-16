PH karate team vies for honors in Thailand Open

A 16-man Philippine karate team will vie for top honors in the 2017 Thailand Karatedo Open slated on April 20 to 24 at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the Southeast Asian Games barely four months away, the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) wants to gauge the performance of the national team during the international tournament.

“This is an opportunity for us to evaluate athletes. And we are very hopeful that we gain something from this experience,” said PKF President Joey Romasanta in a phone interview with The Manila Times on Saturday.

Over 20 countries will be competing in the kata (form) and kumite (sparring) categories of the meet.

The 21-man delegation will be headed by Romasanta. The members of the team are Mae Soriano, Rexor Tacay, Engene Dagohoy, John Michael Badil, Jayson Ramil Macaalay, Charles Martin Bonagua, Sharief Afif, Christian Jun Queco, Miyuki Tacay, Heiddy Chloe Angeles, Alexander Emmanuel Lay, Jaime Villegas, Randy Padua Jr., Marc Barrientos, Gabriel Villaluz, Orencio James delos Santos, and Alexis Nuñes.

“This is a good opportunity for us to also scout other players but it is the time for the rest of the new members to expose themselves [to international tournaments],” added Romasanta.

The Philippines won two gold, two silver, and seven bronze medals during last year’s edition of the tournament.