PH karatekas shine in Singapore meet

Elinon Karate Academy (EKA) players bagged six gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the Karatedo Union of Singapore International Open Championships held on Sunday at the Bedok Sports Complex in Singapore.

The eight-man Philippine team was headed by coach Ricky Elinon, a former national player, and was accompanied by John Cristopher Tadique, who won two gold medals – in the kata and kumite events.

His sister, Catherine Tadique, finished first in the 9 to 20 years kumite.

Other gold medalists were Arianne Robin Elinon for 14 to 15 under -45 kgs. category, Lester Casis Kumite (junior kumite +60 kgs.) and Roleen Ballaran (junior kumite -50 kgs.).

Richeliu Felipe settled for a silver medal in the 12 to 13 years kumite as well as Darre Tan in the junior kumite +60 kgs.

In the cadet kata category, the younger Elinon snatched the bronze medal.

“We are happy in the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) that one of our program is being developed by these coaches which is of big help to propagate karate in the country,” PKF Secretary General Raymund Lee Reyes told The Manila Times in an interview on Monday.

Reyes said coach Elinon is one of the coaches included in the PKF pool.

“With our developmental program, they teach young athletes at their gym and transfer their skills so they can achieve higher honors in international competitions.”

Over 10 countries joined the tournament including host Singapore, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Austria.

EKA is a member of the World Shotokan Karatedo Federation since 2012.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID