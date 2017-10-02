PH karatekas snatch 21 medals in World Gojukai

Filipino karatekas copped 21 medals including seven golds in the prestigious 7th World Gojukai Karatedo Championships held at the Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia, Canada.

Promising karateka Paolo Manuel Gorospe led the charge of the Philippine delegation as he grabbed two gold medals in the boys’ 7-9 years category.

He dominated the individual kata and individual kumite events in the tournament that saw more than 500 athletes from 22 countries including Japan, China, South Korea, United States, Brazil, France, Mexico and host Canada.

Xavier School-Greenhills Adam Bondoc also delivered a gold medal in the boys’ -76 kg. juniors kumite as well as Sakura Alforte in the girls’ -48kg cadets kumite. Matthea Lazo also won gold in the girls’ 12-13 years kumite.

The other gold medal winners were Ricca Torres and Nicole Erika Dantes in the women’s team kata and Junna Tsukii in the women’s open kumite.

Lazo (12-13 years individual kata) and Torres (women’s individual kata) won silver medals in their respective events. The other silver medalists were Johan Cancela (boys’ 9 years individual kumite), Naoki Alforte (boys’ 12-13 years individual kata), and the trio of Torres, Tsukii and Dantes (women’s team kumite).

Sakura Alforte (cadet individual kata), Dantes (women’s -47 kg. cadets kumite), Renzel Asistido (cadets individual kata), Johan Cancela (9 years individual kata), Naoki Alforte (12-13 years individual kumite), Daniel Cancela (boys’ 12-13 years individual kata and individual kumite), Neo Gatlabayan (boys’ 10-11 years individual kumite) and Tsukii (women’s -50 kg. kumite) were the bronze medal winners.

Overall, the Philippines has seven golds, five silvers and nine bronzes to finish fifth overall.

“To all the players, job well done. We are all proud of you for all the hardships and sacrifice that you have given this past few months,” said delegation head Richard Lim.

Last month, Gorospe also steered the Philippines to a 12-gold medal haul in the 37th Karatedo Gojukai Singapore International Championships held in Singapore Badminton Hall in Singapore.