PH, Kuwait agree to sign agreement on Filipino workers — Palace

THE Philippines and Kuwait agreed to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the protection of Filipino workers in the Gulf state, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

This was after the high-level Philippine delegation, led by Palace Spokesman Harry Roque and Silvestre Bello 3rd, met with the officials of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry in which both countries “look forward to the normalization of ties.”

“Kuwait, on its part, has expressed the value of Filipinos in Kuwait. A Memorandum of Agreement is expected to be signed and agreed upon after the meeting,” the Palace said in a statement.

“Also, Kuwait agreed to create a Special Unit within the Police that the Philippine Embassy can liaison with regarding complaints of Filipino workers which will be available 24 hours and a Special Number that Filipino workers can call for assistance (also available 24 Hours),” it added.

According to the Palace, the meeting of officials between the two countries also “saw the release of four drivers” who faced arrest for kidnapping after the Philippine Embassy rescued allegedly abused Filipino maids from their employers’ homes.

“It guaranteed that all remaining undocumented Filipinos (under 600), except for those with pending cases, will be allowed to go home — at least 150 of them will be joining the Philippine officials in returning to the Philippines,” it said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE