PH, Kuwait agree to sign labor pact

The Philippines and Kuwait have agreed to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the protection of Filipino

workers in the Gulf state, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

This was after the high-level Philippine delegation led by Palace Spokesman Harry Roque and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd met with the officials of the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry in the Gulf State, where both countries “look forward to the normalization of ties.”

“Kuwait, on its part, has expressed the value of Filipinos in Kuwait. A Memorandum of Agreement is expected to be signed and agreed upon after the meeting,” the Palace said in a statement.

“Also, Kuwait agreed to create a Special Unit within the Police that the Philippine Embassy can liaison with regarding complaints of Filipino workers which will be available 24 hours and a Special Number that Filipino workers can call for assistance [also available 24 Hours],” it added.

The Palace said the meeting of officials between the two countries “saw the release of four drivers” who were arrested after the Philippine Embassy rescued allegedly abused Filipino maids from their employers’ homes.

“It guaranteed that all remaining undocumented Filipinos [under 600], except for those with pending cases, will be allowed to go home – at least 150 of them will be joining the Philippine officials in returning to the Philippines,” it said.

Roque and other officials left for Kuwait on Tuesday night upon the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The meeting came after Kuwait formally protested the violations of diplomatic protocols and expelled Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa for allowing the rescue.

The rescue mission, a video of which was uploaded on the internet, angered Kuwait.

Duterte stopped the deployment of Filipinos to Kuwait after the discovery of the body of domestic worker Joana Demafelis inside a freezer.

The President had said that Filipino workers’ passports must not be confiscated by Kuwaiti employers. Workers must be guaranteed adequate sleep, have a day off and allowed to cook their own food.