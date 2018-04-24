PH, Kuwait coordinated in rescue of workers

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday maintained that the rescue of distressed Filipino household workers by the Philippine embassy in Kuwait was done in coordination with authorities in the Gulf state.

Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano made the clarification after Kuwait summoned Philippine Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa questioning the ongoing rescue operation, which was viewed by Kuwait as an infringement of its sovereignty.

The embassy, with the help of the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs, has been conducting rescues with the assistance of Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior.

“All rescue cases involving distressed OFWs were all coursed through the Ministry of Interior and were fully coordinated with local authorities,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano said Villa responded to the issue in a very diplomatic and respectful manner and assured Kuwait that the Philippines was not infringing upon its sovereignty.

Apart from Villa being summoned, there were also reports that members of the Kuwaiti parliament also wanted the Philippine envoy expelled for violating local laws when it carried out the rescue on distressed OFWs.

Cayetano denied this but admitted that Kuwait investigated the matter.

Asked why the operations were being conducted by the embassy instead of bringing the case before the Kuwaiti authorities, Cayetano said immediate action was needed because of the grave danger faced by the OFWs.

“These cases need to be acted [on]immediately because most of them were life-and-death situations and it could be too late if we will wait for the normal process,” Cayetano added.

He said he would meet with Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh and explain to him that there were some cases of OFWs in Kuwait that could not wait and must be acted upon by the team sent by the embassy there.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said that there was nothing wrong with the rescue operation, noting that it was the duty of Villa and other officials to protect the welfare of Filipinos overseas.