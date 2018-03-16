PH, Kuwait fail to reach agreement on OFWs — report

THE Philippines and Kuwait failed to agree on a final draft for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for better working conditions for Filipino workers in the Gulf state, according to a television report quoting Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd.

The MOU was a condition set by the Philippines before lifting a ban on the deployment of Filipinos to Kuwait, which President Rodrigo Duterte had imposed.

Duterte gave the order following alleged abuses by Kuwaiti employers against Filipinos, including the death of a domestic who was found inside a freezer a year after she was reported missing.

The employers of Joanna Demafelis, a Lebanese-Syrian couple, has since been arrested after an Interpol hunt.