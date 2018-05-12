PH, Kuwait sign agreement to protect Pinoy workers

THE Philippines and Kuwait on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on greater protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Gulf nation.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah signed the bilateral agreement.

The signing was witnessed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., and other Philippine and Kuwaiti officials.

The bilateral pact between the two states aims to put an end to the unfair treatment against the Filipino workers in Kuwait.

During Wednesday’s press briefing in Kuwait, Roque said the MoA contained the provisions the President had personally enumerated, such as the assurance that OFWs would be allowed seven hours of sleep and a day off.

Kuwaiti employers are also mandated to give Filipino workers decent food, allow them to use cellphones, and not confiscate their passports.

