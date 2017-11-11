PH Ladies Amateur Open starts Jan 10

The 56th Philippine Ladies Amateur Open is slated on January 10 to 12 next year at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Defending champion Bianca Pagdanganan is the early favorite in the event accredited by the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Pagdanganan claimed this year’s title after finishing with 16-under 216 and setting a record for the lowest score accumulated in the tournament’s history.

The tournament will employ a 54-hole stroke play over three rounds of 18 holes in accordance with the rules of the United States Golf Association, the R&A, and Orchard.

The Open championship division is for golfers who belonged to the 30 percent of the lowest handicaps and ties while the rest of the competitors will compete in the intermediate championship (Class A and B).

Entry fee for local participants is P8,500 and $250 or its peso equivalent for foreign players. The fee covers four playing days, welcome cocktails, lunch, tournament souvenir, and handbook. A caddie fee of P500 plus tip is on player’s account.

Registration deadline is on December 8. For details, e-mail Maisa Catinding at secretariat@wgap-golf.com or maisa_catindig@yahoo.com.