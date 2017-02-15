PH Lady Volcanoes to see action in Laos

The national women’s rugby team, more commonly known as the Lady Volcanoes, will compete in the Asia Trophy Series in Vientiane, Laos this weekend

The Transcom Lady Volcanoes are currently No.3 in Southeast Asia and a promotion will boost the national team’s confidence ahead of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

“A Trophy Series promotion would be amazing for the Women’s program. I have witnessed their progress since their outstanding bronze medal finish at the 2015 SEA Games. I have all the confidence in the world if the girls play to the best of their ability they can secure a top two finish at the Trophy Series. This will be a boost ahead of the 2017 SEA Games,” said National Teams Head of Philippine Rugby Jake Letts.

The Asia Trophy Series will be a round robin format. The Philippines face Malaysia, India, Laos, Korea, Nepal and Pakistan during the two-day competition. The Volcanoes lost to India back in 2015 but have won over Korea, Laos and Malaysia in the past, whereas Nepal and Pakistan are new opponents. The top two will gain promotion to Asia’s elite, solidifying a Top 8 ranking in all of Asia. The Top 8 teams compete each year in the Asian Sevens Series to be held in Hong Kong, Korea and Sri Lanka from September and October.

The Lady Volcanoes have been fortified by Fil-foreigners Ada Milby, Trixie Pacis and Tanya Bird. The rest of the members are homegrown under the tutelage of coaches Shirley Russell, Aiden Ng and Chris Everingham.

“Aiden, Chris and Shirley have worked extensively with the women’s team, they all bring a wealth of experience and I look forward to seeing the women execute all their newly found skills and knowledge of Rugby 7s” Letts added.

The Philippines’ women rugby program has been financially backed by lead sponsor Transcom and HMR Philippines Inc. plus support of both Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.