PH lauded for submission of aviation emissions plan

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has commended the Philippines for the voluntary submission of a state action plan to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

The Civil Aviation Administration of the Philippines said that ICAO Secretary-General Fang Lui, in a letter, described the action plan’s submission as “an opportunity to establish and showcase strategies to reduce aviation emissions.”

“In this regard, we commend the commitment of the Government of the Philippines towards environmental sustainability,” Liu was quoted as saying in the letter.

The plan includes measures such as the development of biofuel as an alternative and the establishment of a performance-based navigation (PBN) system in all public aerodromes.

All frequently used CAAP airports will also now be installed with solar power systems to power up offices and small equipment as well as runway lights.

The Transportation department has expressed support for a shift to environmentally-friendly measures but also admitted significant challenges.

“At this point in time, we do not have the facilities for the hybrid fuel. This is true even in more advanced countries,” Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Tamayo has said.

“The Philippines has voluntarily applied to take part in the CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) and has submitted a state action plan to ICAO,” he noted.