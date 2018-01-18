PH launches new global bond offer

THE Philippines on Thursday announced the launch of a global bond sale in support of the government’s expansionary fiscal policy.

New 10-year dollar bonds due 2028 comprise the offer, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a notice.

An amount was not specified but National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said that $1 billion would comprise “new money” and another $1 billion would be used for liability management.

“$1 billion new money and $1 billion switch,” she said in a text message,

In the notice, the Treasury also issued an invitation to holders of specified global bonds to sell them for cash.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has said that the proceeds would be used for the government’s infrastructure program and budgetary support.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS are the lead managers of the bond offering, settlement of which has been scheduled for February 1, 2018.

Citigroup and Standard Chartered, meanwhile, are the dealer managers for the invitation for offers, with Citigroup also acting as the billing and delivering bank.

Following the announcement, international credit rating agencies Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings announced investment grade ratings for the bond sale.

Moody’s assigned a provisional (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating while S&P assigned a ‘BBB’ long-term foreign currency issue rating.

“The Philippines’ Baa2 government bond rating balances the sovereign’s sound economic and fiscal fundamentals against structural challenges to competitiveness and increased domestic political risk,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It said the rating’s provisional status was expected be removed following the closing of the issuance and a review of the final terms.

S&P, meanwhile, said: “The notes represent direct, general, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the sovereign, and rank equally with the sovereign’s other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations.”