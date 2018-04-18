PH lawyers to UN: Investigate Duterte attacks against Sereno

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and five other lawyers’ groups have called on the United Nations to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration for relentless threats and harassment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and lawyers who have been critical of his leadership.

The IBP, National Union of People’s Lawyers, Alternative Law Groups, Ateneo Human Rights center, Free Legal Assistance Groups, Manananggol Laban sa extrajudicial killings and International Pro Bono Alliance made the call in a report submitted to the UN Special Rapporteur detailing the President’s attacks against Sereno and the entire judiciary, including threats to strike at the Chief Justice (Upakan kita, talagang uupakan kita), tagging her as an enemy who needs to be ousted from the Supreme Court, asking the House of Representatives to fast track the impeachment of Sereno, calling her “ignorant and dumb and who should resign from her post,” among others.

The President’s comments come as the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, seeking to oust Sereno on the grounds that she failed to submit her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

The JBC screens applicants for the job of top magistrate. Sereno argued that she “substantially” complied by submitting three SALNs, which the JBC accepted.

“These attacks on the Chief Justice are an attack on the judicial independence which is fundamental in the protection of human rights, democracy and rule of law. As these [attacks]weaken the judiciary, the gravity and frequency of human rights violations will worsen,” IBP President Ade Fajardo said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Sereno is also facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives for supposed betrayal of public trust, corruption and culpable violation of the Constitution because of her failure to submit all the copies of her SALNs as a member of the UP College of Law faculty.

“The inability of the state to prevent the apparent weakening and undermining of the judiciary gives rise to international responsibility, especially considering the pronouncements of the President relating to [the]immediate ouster Chief Justice Sereno and against the legal profession that performs their duties under this Code of Professional Responsibility,” the lawyers’ groups said in a statement.

“Such jeopardizes the very essence of democracy in the Philippines, particularly the matter of checks and balances. Hence, this appeal for urgent action on the part of the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers,” they added.

The lawyers also said Duterte’s tirades against Sereno began when she called on the judges whom the President accused of being involved the drug trade not to surrender to authorities without an arrest warrant.

Likewise, the lawyers’ groups also cited the case of IBP President Fajardo whom the President called out after Fajardo defended the Office of the Ombudsman’s inquiry into the alleged ill-gotten wealth of President Duterte and his family.

Moreover, human rights lawyers Jose Molintas, Jr. and Benjamin Ramos who worked with the UN expert on the mechanisms for the rights of indigenous people and peasant groups were listed by the government as rebels and criminals and subjected to intense surveillance.

“The manifest hostility shown by the state against prominent lawyers who have voiced their disagreement with the present administration who are merely exercising their right to do so will effectively mum other lawyers. Under international law, a violation of human rights may lead to international responsibility because of lack of due diligence to prevent the violation or to respond to it,” the lawyers’ groups said.

“The above factual backdrop raises serious and grave implications on the rule of law in the Philippines, particularly the independence of the judiciary and legal profession,” the groups added. LLANESCA T. PANTI