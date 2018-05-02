PH leather company goes into fifth decade

Homegrown leather goods brand McJim Classic is gearing into its 50th year as it continues to design and manufacture bags, wallets, belts and other accessories for Filipino male.

Despite its decades-long presence in the market, the brand prides itself in balancing its classic pieces with fashion-forward collections from season to season. What is unchanging is its use of real leather, making it at par with global brands.

Geared toward the consummate Filipino gentleman who works as hard as he plays, McJim has unveiled a new collection of shoulder bags, cross body bags and gadget bags for his various needs.

Leather belts, likewise an essential part of a gentleman’s corporate or casual wear, have been given unique buckles for understated style.

Finally, its collection of leather wallets in elegant black or classic brown now carries various sizes and designs, from basic billfolds to chic wallets with multiple slots.

McJim products are available online and in major department stores.