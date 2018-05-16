PH lifts ban on deployment of skilled workers to Kuwait

THE Philippine government has partly lifted a deployment ban on skilled and semi-skilled workers to Kuwait.

In a news briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said about 20,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers would be deployed today.

“By now, [the deployment ban on the skilled and semi-skilled workers]should have been lifted already because that is the plan [of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello]3rd,” Roque added.

He said the ban on the deployment of domestic workers to the Gulf state would “eventually” be lifted, but added that he did not yet know when this would happen.

The lifting came after a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by Kuwait and the Philippines on Friday.

The MoA ensures that employers will provide food, housing, clothing and health insurance, with Kuwait authorities registering domestic workers.

It also provides for one month’s salary to workers for every year of service rendered after expiration of the work contract.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Over the weekend, Roque said the ties between the two countries normalized after the signing of the MoA.

“The relationship of Kuwait and the Philippines is now normal. Both countries were just waiting for the signing of the MoA,” he added.

“The signing is a sign that both agreed to move on with our relationship as we have both learned from the experience and the experience will make our friendship and ties with Kuwait even stronger as in the past,” Roque said.

It will also ensure that there will no longer be any cases of domestic abuses and deaths since “one Joanna Demafelis is too much.”

“We will not allow that another Filipino will die,” Roque said.

Demafelis was a domestic worker in Kuwait whose remains were found in a freezer in the Gulf country.

Roque called on Filipinos to keep their mind open since not all Kuwaitis are violent although he said there are some “bad eggs.”

“Let us give [the Kuwaitis]leeway. It is not in their culture or anything, because it is not. Though there are some who have loose screws,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a deployment ban on workers bound for Kuwait after Demafelis’ death.

About 262,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait, of whom more than 60 percent are domestic workers, according to the

DFA.