UPDATE: PH lifts deployment ban on skilled, semi-skilled workers to Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the lifting of the deployment ban on skilled and semi-skilled Filipino workers to Kuwait, his spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said on Tuesday.

“By now, [the deployment ban for the skilled and semi-skilled workers]should have been lifted already because that is the plan [of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello]3rd,” Roque said in a press briefing.

Roque said that as a result, about 20,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers would leave the country for Kuwait starting this Tuesday.

Roque said the ban on the deployment of domestic workers to the Gulf State would “eventually” be lifted, but could not say when.

Duterte’s order came after the memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between the Philippines and Kuwait last Friday for the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The MOA assures Filipino workers in the Gulf state that their employers will provide them with food, housing, clothing, and health insurance under the Kuwaiti health insurance system.

It will also provide workers whose contracts will expire one month’s salary for every year of service.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano and Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah signed the agreement that stemmed from reported abuses by Kuwaiti employers on Filipino workers.

Duterte ordered a ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait after the body of household service worker Joanna Demafelis was found inside a freezer early this year in the apartment of her employers – a Lebanese and Syrian couple – who have since been arrested. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA

