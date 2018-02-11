PH looking to other countries to supply Bell-like choppers — Lorenzana

THE Philippines is looking to other countries that can supply helicopters similar to Bell, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation of a P12-billion contract with Canada.

In a text message, Lorenzana said that Russia, China, South Korea, Turkey and India could be the new sources for helicopters with similar capabilities of the Bell 412 EPI helicopters.

On Friday night, Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to terminate the contract with Bell Helicopter and Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) amid reports that the Canadian government had ordered a review of the purchase following reports quoting the AFP that the chopper would also be used in operations against the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

“Are there other suppliers if the Canada deal will not push through? Yes, there are,” Lorenzana told reporters.

“They (Canada) can think of anything they want to. For me, I maintain that they should not meddle since we bought it from them, not asked for it. One more thing, these are not attack helicopters but medium lift,” Lorenzana said.

“We will not purchase Bell, but similar type of helicopters,” the Defense chief added. DEMPSEY REYES