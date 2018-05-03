PH manufacturing gains pace in April

THE Philippine manufacturing sector continued to expand in April, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found, but the pace of growth was slower compared with a year ago as inflationary pressures remained elevated.

Results released on Wednesday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of 52.7 for the month, a marginal improvement from March’s 51.5 but lower than the 53.3 recorded in April last year.

The PMI is a measure of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. It is based on several indicators including output, new orders, backlogs, output and input prices, suppliers’ delivery times, stocks of finished goods, purchases, employment and future production.

In a statement, Nikkei said the latest reading was the highest so far for the year, signaling an improvement in the sector’s health.

“First quarter manufacturing expansion was affected by the January rollout of the new excise taxes, but April data suggests that demand has since adjusted to these higher levies,” said Bernard Aw, principal economist at IHS Markit.

Underlying client demand reportedly improved noticeably in April with new business intakes rising. Greater demand was matched by a further rise in production, prompting Filipino manufacturers to boost hiring.

Nikkei said job creation was reported after two months of lower employment, which helped companies to work through their backlogs.

It also noted that firms purchased greater quantities of inputs during the month, which contributed to a further rise in inventories.

Delivery delays, however, were reported for the first time in three months and survey evidence suggested that shortages in certain raw materials such as paper and plastics were responsible.

It also said that averaged cost burdens rose due to higher prices paid for fuel, industrial metal, sugar and paper, while a weaker exchange rate and the lingering impact of new excise taxes also pushed input prices higher.

Aw noted that “higher excise taxes continued to be felt through the pricing mechanism” and the rate of inflation as a result remained sharp and well above its historical average, though slower than the survey-record pace in March.

In response, firms passed on higher costs to their clients by again raising selling prices.

The gauge for future expectations slipped to a historic low in April but the majority of firms remained confident that new product designs, a solid economic climate, planned business expansions and a wider product range would drive output growth over the coming 12 months.

“Overall, it’s clear that underlying demand has improved, partly supported by stronger export sales. With companies’ optimism remaining high, despite the dip in April, it looks likely that growth may well accelerate further in coming months,” Aw said.