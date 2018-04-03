PH manufacturing gains pace in March

Factory output likely gained some pace in March but the expansion was still slower compared to a year ago, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found.

Results released on Monday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of 51.5 for the month, a marginal improvement from February’s 50.8 and much slower than the 54.4 recorded in March last year.

The PMI is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. It is based on several indicators including output, new orders, backlogs, output and input prices, suppliers’ delivery times, stocks of finished goods, purchases, employment, and future output.

IHS Markit principal economist Bernard Aw said that Philippine manufacturing growth was on course for the weakest quarterly gains in survey history.

“However, the rise in the headline index points to signs that the adverse impact on demand from the new excise taxes could be fading,” he said.

Faster growth in output and new business boosted headline PMI while a slower fall in employment was seen.

Survey data showed signs of a further strengthening in client demand.

Inflows of new business were the strongest in three months, buoyed by rising exports. Overseas sales also returned to growth in March following two months of decline.

Nikkei said that firmer sales prompted Filipino factories to scale up production, with output growth hitting a three-month high.

However, increased demand failed to stretch firms’ operating capacity.

“On the contrary, the level of unfinished work fell further as anecdotal evidence revealed that manufacturers increased overtime work and raised production efficiency,” Nikkei said.

The ongoing presence of spare capacity weighed on hiring, it added.

Lower employment was reported again in the March survey though the pace of decrease was slower than February.

While voluntary resignations were cited as the main reason, some firms mentioned cost-cutting measures and efforts to bolster productivity.

Nikkei stressed that new excise taxes implemented in January had continued to raise inflationary pressures.

“The rate of increase in both input costs and selling prices climbed to the highest in the survey history,” it noted

Increased global prices for raw materials, in particular steel, chemicals, paper and sugar, as well as a weaker exchange rate also contributed to inflation.

Aw said one area of concern was the extent to which sharp cost increases would feed through to consumer prices, which in turn would affect future monetary policy.

“Rising inflation will add to calls for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise interest rates,” he said.

Business expectations remained elevated, meanwhile, with optimism improving to the best since July last year.

Nikkei said that firms on balance anticipated higher output in the year ahead, citing reasons such as new product launches, promotional activity, new marketing strategies, improved access to manufacturing inputs, planned business expansions and increased capital investments.

“Higher confidence encouraged companies to scale up input buying and accumulate more stocks,” it said.

Purchasing activity growth was the highest for four months, contributing to a faster rise in stocks.

Finished goods inventories returned to growth, having seen depletions in the previous two months, it added.