    PH manufacturing PMI expands in Dec 

    THE Philippines’ manufacturing PMI showed further expansion in December although at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, buoyed by marked growth in both output and new orders, an IHS Markit/Nikkei survey found.

    Results released on Tuesday showed a seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index of 54.2 for the month, slightly down from November’s 54.8. It was also lower compared to the 55.7 reading posted a year earlier.

    The PMI is a composite index representing the weighted average of five sub-components: new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery time and stocks.

    Readings above 50 signal an expansion while readings below 50 signal a contraction. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO


     

