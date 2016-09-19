PH marks Cerebral Palsy Week

The National Council on Disability Affairs and the Cerebral Palsy Association of the Philippines Inc. last September 16 kicked off the annual celebration of the Cerebral Palsy Awareness and Protection Week.

The celebration, which ends on September 22, has adopted the theme “Kung sa Cerebral Palsy ay may Kaalaman, Maganda ang Kinabukasan,” taking full cognizance of access to all human rights and endeavors among persons with cerebral palsy so that they may enjoy productive lives.

It is mandated by Presidential Proclamation (PP) 558 issued on March 25, 2004.

PP 558 directs the National Council on Disability Affairs and other concerned agencies of the government and private organizations to ensure appropriate observance of the week-long celebration.

The celebration officially started at Forum Robinsons in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) with a Holy Mass at 10 a.m., followed by performances of persons with cerebral palsy.

A Scientific Congress on Cerebral Palsy will be conducted on September 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City External Services Office of the Valenzuela City Hall located in Dalandanan, Valenzuela City (also in Metro Manila) to allow persons with cerebral palsy and their parents, focal persons or persons with disability in the local government units, among others, to learn about the Philhealth ZMORPH package for children with special needs, interventions for CP patients, therapeutic management and efficacy of assistive devices for children with cerebral palsy.

A culminating event will be hosted by the city government of San Juan on September 22 that will be attended by Mayor Guia Gomez.