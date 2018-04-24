PH Marvel fans meet Avengers’ Downey, Cumberbatch and Gillan

Donned in their mightiest Avengers-inspired outfits, lucky Marvel fans were able to meet Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and director Joe Russo via live videoconference straight from Singapore.

“All of you are fantastic—that reception, the noise, the energy in that room—we may be looking at a TV screen which is a bit cold but it properly warms up when you guys are on it so thank you,” enthused Cumberbatch.

Hardly able to contain their excitement over the most ambitious superhero crossover film to date, “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Marvel Studios Fan Event—mounted in cooperation with SM Cinemas and Walt Disney Co. Philippines—was the biggest of its kind held locally.

Everyone the packed SM Megamall theater were actively involved in sending that highly energized greeting, questions, as well and as character impersonations of their favorite Avengers character in front of Cumberbatch, Gillan and Russo.

“Marvel fans are the best fans in the world, thank you guys so much for such a warm welcome, get ready, get excited, if you’ve been invested in the Marvel Universe for the last 10 years, this is it, this is the big finish, and a big, big excitement to watch because you’ll get to see all your favorite characters together, so have fun with it,” said the movie’s director.

As Avengers: Infinity War opens nationwide today, fans may continue to take the movie experience on their mobile phones with the new augmented reality feature of the SM Cinema App, where they can search and collect coveted Infinity Stones around SM Cinema branches in exchange for special Avengers: Infinity War prizes.