PH may ‘adopt’ China, Vietnam agreement

THE joint exploration agreement signed by China and Vietnam may be adopted by the Philippines and China for the joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea, the Palace said Monday.

“We could look to the Vietnamese-Chinese joint exploration and development as a model for possible relationship between the Philippines and China,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

He added that if the joint exploration agreement between the two countries pushes through, it would not be unprecedented.

Last week, Roque said the country was looking at two areas in the West Philippine Sea which can be jointly explored with China — Service Contract 57, which is located in Calamian, northwest of Palawan and Service Contract 72, located in the Recto (Reed) Bank.

While both are inside the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone, Service Contract 72 is the only area being disputed by China and the Philippines.

“[The Chinese] are only a foreign entity engaged in exploration and development but they have to do it under Philippine laws. In 72, you have to thresh out these details because these have to be agreed upon. That is under the assumption that 72 is contested territory, of course our position is it is under our EEZ and China claims the same way,” Roque said in a news briefing.

“If we enter in an agreement, we’ll have to spell out the respective rights and obligations of the countries by way of a compromise,” he added.

If a joint exploration will be approved, both countries will be given equal opportunities and rights.

“If you can allow foreign companies to conduct mining in national territory, including land territory, more so there will be legal basis if the state allows it because this is an aspect of sovereignty, it is for the state to determine what it wants to share, what should otherwise be exclusive,” Roque said.