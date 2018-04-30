PH military backs Duterte in keeping terror tag on communists

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements to retain, for now, the terrorist tag on the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) because of their ongoing “atrocities” in provinces.

“The AFP supports the President’s statement that the NPA terrorist tag should remain for now as they have continued with their acts of terrorism such as arson, attacks on civilians and extortion,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., AFP spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

“These recent atrocities happen despite the government’s call for peace and unity as priority agenda with the expected resumption of the peace talks,” he said.

Upon his arrival in Davao City after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Singapore over the weekend, Duterte said he would not lift the proclamation he signed in 2017 declaring the communist groups as terrorist organizations.

He came up with the statement despite his renewed call to reopen the doors for the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the negotiating arm of the CPP-NPA and his call for CPP founder Jose Maria Sison to return to the Philippines.

Duterte signed Proclamation 374 in December 2017, days after he signed a separate one officially terminating peace talks with the NDFP.

However, Duterte, in a change of heart in early April, offered the communists a “last chance” for peace by ordering the government’s peace panel to resume negotiations. DEMPSEY REYES