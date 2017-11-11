3 Vietnamese rescued from Abu Sayyaf; fourth captive found dead — Palace

THREE of the four Vietnamese captives of the Abu Sayyaf were rescued by the Philippine military on Friday night, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday.

Roque made the announcement in a news conference on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Danang, Vietnam.

“I confirm that Philippine authorities recovered four kidnapped Vietnamese. Three of them are alive, but unfortunately, the fourth one was lifeless when he was found,” Roque said.

“The Philippine government has expressed its condolences and sympathies to the family of the fourth Vietnamese fisherman who has been found dead,” Roque said.

The three rescued Vietnamese are now under the custody of the Philippine Navy and will be turned over to their authorities.

Roque said the rescue was the reason why President Rodrigo Duterte skipped the APEC Gala Dinner on Friday night.

“The President was supervising the recovery efforts for the fishermen,” Roque added.