PH military securing contested territories

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said it is exerting efforts in securing and patroling maritime territories of the country over China’s reported militarization of disputed areas in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea).

The AFP, according to its spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo, has been conducting naval and aerial patrols over the territories being claimed by China such as the Mischief (Panganiban), Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) and Subi (Zamora) reefs.

“The Armed Forces is always aware and will not renege on its beholden constitutional duties in protecting our sovereignty and maintaining our territorial areas,” Arevalo said to reporters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He, however, refused to disclose further information about the patrols.

“We are doing patrols [but]we cannot just reveal the reports we have been submitting to the higher-ups,” Arevalo said.

The patrols, he added, are conducted jointly with Indonesia and Malaysia.

Earlier this month, a US-based think tank released a study saying among others that the Chinese military in April landed an aircraft on the contested territories for the second time this year.

It revealed that there were 15 Chinese ships from the Chinese Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard roaming the three reefs that are located in the Spratly Islands.

Reports from US network CNBC said Beijing had installed missile systems in Mischief, Fiery Cross and Subi reefs.