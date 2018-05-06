PH mulls arming attack craft with new missile systems

THE government is considering the possibility of installing missile systems into all the multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC) of the Philippine Navy, the Department of National Defense (DND) said on Sunday.

“The idea is still under consideration,” said DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong, after the Philippines acquired its first Spike-ER surface-to-surface missile systems, from the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems based in Israel.

Andolong said the weapons were delivered on the third week of April and would undergo technical inspection.

The missile is capable of penetrating 1,000 millimeters or 39 inches of rolled homogeneous armor and has a range of eight kilometers.

The Philippine Navy currently has nine MPAC with another three units being eyed for acquisition.

The naval craft were activated in May 2017 and assembled by the Propmech Corporation based in Subic, which cost P270 million.

The MPAC is “a fast assault craft developed for the Philippine Navy designed to transport troops at a high speed and then land them on the beach,” according to Manila Times research. DEMPSEY REYES