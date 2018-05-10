PH mulls partial lifting of deployment ban to Kuwait

THE Philippine government is considering a recommendation to partially lift the deployment ban of new overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait, once the memorandum of agreement (MOA) to provide greater protection for Filipino migrants there is signed.

This came after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque and other Philippine officials were ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to fly to the Gulf nation to discuss with the Kuwaiti officials the issues concerning the OFWs.

In a press conference in Kuwait on Wednesday night, Roque confirmed that its government has agreed to ensure humane treatment for OFWs by signing a MOA on Friday, May 11.

“Sa a-onse po yung araw na inaasahan natin na magkakaroon po ng lagdaan po ng memorandum of agreement (On May 11, we expect the signing of the memorandum of agreement),” Roque said.

The MOA, Roque said, contained provisions the President had personally enumerated, such as the assurance that OFWs would be allowed seven hours of sleep and a day off.

Roque said the deal would order employers to give Filipino workers decent food, allow them to use cellphones, and not confiscate their passports.

“The President’s desires (for OFWs) are included in the agreement,” the Palace official said.

Bello, who joined Roque at the press briefing, raised the possibility that the President may “partially lift” his order to bar Filipinos from seeking jobs in Kuwait.

He, however, noted that it would depend on the outcome of the signing of the bilateral deal.

“Baka partial lifting lang to allow the deployment of skilled workers. Yun ang ire-recommend ko kay Presidente (It might be a partial lifting to allow the deployment of our skilled workers. That’s what I will recommend to the President),” Bello said.

“Kailangan tignan muna natin yung immediate effect ng lalagdaan nating MOA (Let’s see first what will be the immediate effect of the impending signing of the MOA)… In a way, the President already gave a go signal but a (MOA) needs to be signed first,” he added.

Duterte ordered a total ban on deployment of Filipino workers to the Gulf country, amid Kuwaiti employers’ reported maltreatment and abuse against OFWs.

The President gave the order after the body of household service worker (HSW) Joanna Demafelis was discovered in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait. Her employers, a Lebanese and his Syrian wife, have been convicted of her murder. CATHERINE S. VALENTE