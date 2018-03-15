PH Navy decommissions World War 2 ship

THE Philippine Navy formally decommissioned its oldest ship, the BRP Rajah Humabon (PS-11) on Thursday, after 38 years of service.

Lt. Sahirul Taib, Philippine Fleet spokesman, confirmed the retirement of the BRP Rajah Humabon, one of the last World War 2-era warships still in active service.

“This is in line with the Navy’s strategic Sail Plan of moving from legacy vessels to a more capable and modern vessel,” Taib told reporters.

The decommissioning took place at Sangley Point, Cavite, the headquarters of the Philippine Fleet on Thursday morning.

The Navy is also waiting for the delivery of two controversial missile-armed frigates from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The controversy stemmed from allegations that Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go intervened in the transaction, which he denied. It also led to the sacking of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado as flag officer-in-command who was said to have preferred another provider of the frigates.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said retiring the warship was part of his directive to decommission vintage ships.

“My directive is to fast-track the decommissioning of World War II vintage ships. They are old and uneconomical to maintain,” Lorenzana told reporters in a separate text message. DEMPSEY REYES