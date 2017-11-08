PH Navy joins Asean exercises in Thailand

The Philippines will send a 600-man contingent to Thailand to participate in the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Multilateral Naval Exercise (Amnex).

The Amnex will be held on November 13 to 22.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, spokesman for the Philippine Navy, said the 600 Navy personnel will leave the country on Wednesday aboard the Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Tarlac (LD601) and the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (FF15).

The BRP Tarlac, which will be used to transport the Navy personnel to Pattaya, Thailand, was used also to transport personnel during the Marawi siege.

According to Lincuna, Amnex 2017 is the first maritime security collaboration of navies in the Southeast Asia region that will be hosted by the Royal Thai Navy.

It will also be conducted in conjunction with the commemoration of Asean’s 50th founding anniversary along with the International Fleet Review and the 11th Asean Navy Chief’s Meeting.