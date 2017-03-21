PH Navy to receive 2 aircraft from Japan

THE Philippine Navy will formally receive next week two Beechcraft TC90 training aircraft from the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD), a Navy official disclosed on Tuesday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, said officials will receive the aircraft during a transfer ceremony on March 27 at the headquarters of the Naval Air Group, Naval Base Heracleo Alano, Sangley Point, Cavite City.

The TC90 aircraft, according to Luncuna, are leased from the JMOD.

They are expected to enhance the Navy’s capability in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, limited transport and Maritime Domain Awareness including Maritime Air Surveillance and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance.

The whole project involves five TC90s.

The remaining three units are expected to arrive in mid-2018, Lincuna said.

Last year, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) started training Philippine naval pilots to fly the aircraft.

It was the first time that MSDF aircraft were leased to another country as Japan signified its intention to help the Philippines bolster its maritime patrol capabilities. FERNAN MARASIGAN