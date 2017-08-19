PH Navy to receive new radar system

The Philippine Navy will be receiving a self-sustained, unmanned Lighter-Than-Air systems coming from the United States government in a formal turn-over ceremony set on August 22.

According to Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, the unit will be receiving the Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS) donated by the US government.

The ceremonies will be held at the Naval Education and Training Command in San Antonio, Zambales with US Deputy Embassy Chief of Mission to the Philippines Michael Klescheski and Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Adm. Joseph Ronald Mercado gracing the event.

TARS is expected to enhance the Navy’s capability when it comes to Maritime Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance “by effectively detecting maritime and air traffic” within the Philippines’ coastal waters using sensors, Lincuna said.

“Moreover, it will also be utilized in the conduct of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response operations,” he added.

The radar system also include a weather station providing telemetry data to the ground station for the monitoring of ambient temperature, pressure, wind speed and other pertinent parameters in its operation.

It will be the first time for the military to receive such system coming from the American government, despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s continuous tirades against the United States.