PH Navy welcomes Duterte offer of compensation to slain Vietnamese fishermen

THE Philippine Navy welcomed the compensation offer of President Rodrigo Duterte to the families of slain Vietnamese fishermen.

“Yes. We support the President’s decision. The death of the two Vietnamese fishermen is unfortunate and we condole with their families,” Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Navy flag officer told The Manila Times in a text message on Friday.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, in a dialogue with his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich, relayed the message of President Duterte.

In September, the Navy’s Miguel Malvar Patrol Ship 19 allegedly rammed the Vietnamese fishermen’s vessel 30 nautical miles off Bolinao, Pangasinan. The vessel was carrying seven Vietnamese fishermen, including thee two who were killed.

This prompted the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police to investigate the matter with Mercado and then-Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año ordering the removal of the commanding officer of the Navy ship to pave the way for a thorough investigation.

Mercado said the investigation was ongoing and refused to give updates on the investigation, saying: “Let us just wait for [the]completion.” DEMPSEY REYES