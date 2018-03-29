PH net external liability higher

The Philippines’ international investment position (IIP) worsened as of end-December 2017, in relative terms, given the country’s higher net external liability, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday.

The IIP is used as an accompanying framework for the country’s balance of payments (BOP) data. At $170.637 billion, the country’s external financial assets was smaller than its external liabilities of $214.009 billion.

The resulting net external liability of $43.373 billion was 22.1 percent higher compared to the $35.521 billion recorded as of end-September last year. It was also a 54.9-percent rise from the $27.987 billion posted at the end of December 2016.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, external financial liabilities increased as foreign portfolio investments (FPI) expanded by 7.8 percent on account of the combined effect of price adjustments and a 4.7 percent growth in the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) to 8,558.42 at the end of 2017.

“Foreign direct investments (FDI) likewise rose by 7 percent on the back of investor confidence on the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The peso’s appreciation against the US dollar also partly contributed to the overall increase in the country’s external financial liabilities as peso-denominated instruments posted higher US dollar equivalents.

Meanwhile, the country’s external financial assets improved as of end-December 2017 as all components registered growth, led by residents’ direct (3.3 percent) and portfolio (6.3 percent) investments abroad.

“The accumulation in the country’s reserve assets (0.8 percent) likewise contributed to the overall expansion of external financial assets,” the BSP said.

On a year-on-year basis, it noted that net IIP weakened, due primarily to the 13.1 percent increase in external financial liabilities that outperformed a 5.8 percent increase in external financial assets.

The expansion in liabilities emanated mainly from the influx of FDI, which recorded an all-time high of $10 billion in 2017.

Also, the hefty accumulation of FPI, particularly non-residents’ holdings of equity securities that were issued by residents, contributed to the rise in liabilities.

“The 25.1 percent increase in the PSEi from the 6,840.63 level as of end-2016 reflected the growth in stock prices and the expansion in FPI during the period,” the central bank said.

Under the IIP account, investments in the country are considered liabilities given that foreigners own the funds. They are assumed to eventually cash in and pull their money out the country.

Compared with accounts under the country’s overall balance of payments, which is a statistical statement that records the country’s transactions with the rest of the world for a given period, the IIP summarizes the country’s stock of financial claims on and financial liabilities.

Similar to the payments balance’s financial accounts, assets and liabilities in the IIP are classified as direct investments, portfolio investments, financial derivatives, and other investments.