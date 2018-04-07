PH not ready for onslaught of future technologies

YEAR 2045. This is the period setting of the movie “Ready Player One,” a science fiction adventure motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg. In this film, the world is in a pre-apocalyptic stage, teetering on the brink of chaos and destruction. Thus, to escape reality the people around the world spend most of their time in the virtual reality game simulation called Oasis.

Future technologies have invaded the world at that time. In one scene in the movie, an unmanned drone delivers pizza to a customer. People transact using virtual money, although real money is still in circulation. The year 2045 is not that far away. It is only 28 years from now and most of us will still be alive by then.

Will the Philippines be ready to embrace the explosion of future technologies in our everyday lives? Let us look at some areas to ascertain the answer to this.

Distrust in the AES

We have been using an automated election system (AES) of sorts since the national and local elections of 2010. We will still be using the same AES come 2019. However, as succinctly stated by one election lawyer (though I think it was said in the wrong context), we do not trust either the system or the Commission on Elections.

The distrust in the AES is the product of several factors. One is the non-implementation of the law-mandated security features. Another is the continued “outsourcing” of our elections to a foreigner. Unauthorized manual interventions in the AES is also a culprit. The list can go on and on.

What is the point here? We could have had a “perfect” AES if the implementers had the foresight to design and adopt a system that addresses the perceived failures of the present AES.

We cannot employ future technologies in our AES if the government continues to surrender our sovereignty to these foreign election technology providers, whose technology in the first place is not the best in the industry.

Incongruous use of technology

Several government agencies are in the frontline of giving basic services to the citizens. One way to increase the effectiveness of the delivery of these basic services is the extensive use of information technology (IT). As it turns out, some of these agencies are “under-using” their IT systems (or there is simply a dearth of knowledge in fully utilizing them.)

For example, I recently renewed my e-passport. I thanked God because at last I was able to get a confirmed appointment, using the online passport appointment system, after trying daily for almost two long months. Hassle to the people.

Is there a better way to do this appointment? Yes, there is a better way to it and I have scribbled on a piece of paper the rough design for the same.

Another shining example is the renewal of permits, business permits or whatnot. Everyone will agree with me that the renewal of permits is not that easy. One has to physically appear at the respective agency or unit. Fill out tedious and hard-to-understand forms. Wait for hours for the application form to be processed. And so on and so forth. Finally, an estimated date is given for you to return and claim the permit.

Again, the question is – Is there a better way to do this? Again, the answer is a big yes. Electronic renewal of permits, with minimal human intervention, is the key to solving these types of situations and problems. However, it seems that those in charge of these things are unaware, or they simply do not care about the needs and the inconveniences of their fellow Filipinos.

LTO IT system

My source inside the Land Transportation Office (LTO) intimated that there was yet another failed bidding in the LTO’s “bid” to change their IT service provider. The failed bidding supposedly took place on the last working day of March 2018. There were five bidders but the transport office decided not to declare a winning bidder.

If we are to review and look closely at the present LTO IT system, technology experts will be one in saying that the system had defects in it and its effectiveness in blocking “illegal” registrations and transactions had deteriorated over time. Is this with the complicity of the service provider? Or with the users, who are all organic personnel of the LTO?

There must be a better way to service the more than 10 million motor vehicle registrants annually. There must be a better way to address the concerns of the millions of drivers.

Yes, there is a better way. Maximize the use of future technologies. And LTO management should know this.

It seems that the “bright” boys of these government agencies are not that bright after all.

