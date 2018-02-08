PH ‘not soft’ on China – Palace spokesman

The Philippines is not taking a softer stand on China’s continued militarization in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), Malacañang assured the public on Wednesday.

This after foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) expressed concerns over the land reclamations in the disputed waters.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. told reporters by phone the Philippine government shared the concerns of all Asean countries and supported its bid to establish a legally binding Code of Conduct on the South China Sea to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“We’re not being too soft but we have an established policy. Number one is we are of course, one with Asean in recognizing that this is a concern for all Asean countries – the freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea.

Number two, of course, it is our common concern with everyone to maintain peace, security and stability in one of the world’s busiest sea lanes,” Roque said.

“Their concerns are right because the Asean as one regional bloc wants to proceed with the discussion on the Code of Conduct,” he added.

Foreign ministers’ statement

China claims almost all of the South China Sea on historical grounds, including areas near the shores of smaller neighbors.

Apart from China and the Philippines, other Southeast Asian countries – Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam – along with Beijing’s rival Taiwan claim parts of the potentially rich and strategic waters.

In Singapore, Asean’s foreign ministers emphasized the importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in all activities in the South China Sea, especially those that could complicate the situation and escalate tensions.

Their position was outlined in a statement by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the end of an Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat which he chaired on Tuesday, February 6.

The statement comes as all 10 Asean members and China prepare to begin negotiations next month on a binding code of conduct to manage tensions in the disputed waters.

‘Good faith’

Since taking office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte has taken a much softer stance on China and the disputes than his predecessor.

The Aquino administration filed a case with a United Nations-backed tribunal, asking it to reject China’s claims and artificial island-building. The tribunal last year ruled largely in the Philippines’ favor.

But Duterte has steadfastly refused to use the verdict to pressure China, instead pursuing warmer relations and billions of dollars’ worth of trade and aid.

Roque said the Duterte government trusted China’s “good faith” when it assured that there would be no new reclamation projects in the contested waters.

“We’re relying on the promise of China not to reclaim new artificial islands and not to make further reclamations… We’ll continue relying not only [on]the principle of good faith,” Roque said.

“We’ll also continue to rely on the general prohibition on the use of force, which is found under international law.

And we expect that China, being not just a member of the United Nations but also a permanent member of the Security Council, will adhere to the prohibition on the use of force,” he added.