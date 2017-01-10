PH Nov trade deficit widens as exports fall

The Philippines’ trade deficit widened in November from a year earlier as exports contracted mainly on the drop in outbound shipment of manufactured goods, official data showed on Tuesday.

“The balance of trade in goods (BOT-G) for the Philippines in November 2016 registered a deficit of $2.566 billion, higher than the $976.87 million trade deficit in the same month last year,” the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a statement released with the trade data.

Exports fell 7.5 percent to $4.73 billion in November, while imports accelerated 19.7 percent to $7.29 billion, the PSA said.

The trade gap in November was also wider than the $1.98 billion deficit recorded in October.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO