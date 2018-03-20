PH: On the way to become a truly maritime nation?

After it had been set aside for a time, the discourse on where the Philippine maritime industry is now has resumed and even picked up momentum, with stakeholders holding consultative meetings under the auspices of the National Coast Watch Council (NCWC) and the Movement for Maritime Philippines (MMP).

These meetings are held with the expectation of formulating a national maritime agenda that shall form part of a national marine policy that will be proposed to President Rodrigo Duterte for adoption by September.

Stakeholders who have grown tired of participating in long-drawn exercises to position the country in the global maritime sphere are willing to give these another try under the Duterte administation. No longer would they express their dreams of a progressive maritime industry with motherhood statements and incohorent policies and strategies. No more standalone policies for specific sectors, only aligned objectives.

It is time we should connect the country’s maritime situation with tangible returns that every Filipino can enjoy and relate to as part of his or her being an inhabitant of an archipelago.

Yes, we know that the considerable remittances our seafarers bring to the country help improve its balance of payments and keep it afloat. We are grateful to them for this. Yet we wonder why there seems to be a shortage of competent domestic seafarers, when in fact, there are a lot of them on Manila’s T.M. Kalaw Street, queueing for overseas shipboard jobs. Seafaring alone will not make the Philippines a maritime nation.

There is also the matter of domestic passenger ferries, which, at first glance, would lead one to believe these are better sent to ship-breaking facilities. Why are our local shipyards mostly repairing and/or reconfiguring second-hand vessels that eventually find their way to our waters to ferry local passengers and carry produce to markets?

Why can’t we build ships to meet our local requirements for seacraft?

Also, why is there little appreciation in this country of the vast wealth and opportunities our seas offer? Instead of appreciating the fact the fish and other marine products we eat come from our country’s waters, we ask about the chef or cook who prepared them. The same with the sweet mangoes of Guimaras province, the bananas and pomelos of Davao, or the small but sweet pineapples of Ormoc City in Leyte province, which were very likely transported by sea. Vegetables and other farm produce from Mindoro island also get to Manila by sea, as well as by land.

Why is maritime education and training mainly focused only on developing merchant mariners and not on other maritime professionals, including naval architects, fishermen, and maritime administration and port operations officers? Except for naval architecture, other maritime vocations are developed based on personal inclination or sometimes generational preferences.

Being in a maritime profession or occupation could come as a result of experience and/or exposure to maritime administration or port operations. We have a 105-million population, more than half of which are in the workforce. How many are being encouraged to go into the maritime profession or vocation through structured education and skills training?

Sadly, the profession is mainly focused only on seafaring and favors men more. The rest of the country’s human capital are encouraged to go into courses that provide opportunities for overseas employment. That is how we have formulated our labor and employment policies: to educate our people so that they can go overseas and earn dollars.

Filipinos have developed that “dollar mentality” to the point that they think there is no better place to get a job than overseas. While other countries are developing their citizens’ capacity to create wealth, we educate and train ours to meet those countries’ requirements.

Could the lack of jobs in this archipelago have been lessened if the maritime industry was developed to create much-needed employment opportunities? If local shipyards are able to build ships for our domestic fleet or to boost water-based tourism with vessels for recreational purposes, if the country is able to bring more ships into the Philippine ship registry, and if government maritime and port administrations accept agency-specific officers and experts, would it make the Philippines a truly maritime nation?

I have said before that the Philippines can only call itself a maritime nation if it is able to harness the opportunities offered by its waters for the benefit of its citizens. It is a maritime nation if it optimizes its maritime heritage to help it become progressive. Tellingly, the Philippines is defined as a seafaring country, not a maritime nation.

As stakeholders come together despite their varied interests, there is reason to be optimistic that the higher shared goal of achieving national development that is sustainable and socially inclusive through the maritime industry could be realized.

The government must remain resolute in its efforts in introducing policy, legal and institutional reforms, not only in the maritime industry, but also in others that affect it—labor, education, internal revenue, customs, trade and finance, service sectors, and infrastructure.

Defining a national maritime agenda is the beginning. Let us not retreat from moving toward a truly maritime Philippines.