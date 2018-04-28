PH outlook upgrade boosts stock market

The stock market on Friday extended a rebound from a one-year low earlier in the week, with investor sentiment said to have been buoyed by a Standard & Poor’s outlook upgrade for the Philippines and prospects for peace between North and South Korea.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) — after having dropped to the 7,500 level on Wednesday — capped the trading week with a return to 7,700 territory by adding 1.36 percent or 103.60 points to close at 7,721.02.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, grew by 1.17 percent or 53.78 points to finish at 4,671.83.

“Our index closed strong today after S&P gave the Philippines an upgrade … from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’,” Timson Securities, Inc. equity trader Jervin de Celis said.

The debt watcher on Thursday announced that it was maintaining the country’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB’ — two notches into investment grade — but was also raising its outlook to “positive” from “stable”, indicating the possibility of a near-term ratings upgrade.

S&P said the positive outlook “reflects our view that improvements to the Philippines’policymaking settings could support a track record of more sustainable public finances and balanced growth over the next 24 months.”

“We may raise the ratings if the government’s fiscal reform program leads to further achievements over the course of the next 24 months,” it added.

Timson Securities’ de Celis said that S&P’s statement had given investors “a sense of relief” amid continuing fears that rising inflation could lead to an overheating economy.

In a separate comment, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan pointed to windowdressing “using the drama unfolding from the Korean Peninsula” and first quarter corporate earnings results.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday met in an historic summit, pledging “a new era of peace” between two nations that have been technically at war for decades.

The upbeat mood from the meeting coincided with a much-needed rally across US markets thanks to another round of healthy corporate earnings.

US technology firms enjoyed a lift after Facebook posted a 63 percent rise in first-quarter profit, undented by a consumer data scandal.

The social media giant’s shares soared 9.1 percent while other tech titans also climbed, with Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft all up around two percent or more.

Seoul’s Kospi was among the best performers Friday and other Asian markets also enjoyed gains following the US rally.

Seoul was up 0.7 percent at the close along with Tokyo while Hong Kong added 0.8 percent, Shanghai climbed 0.2 percent, Sydney put on 0.7 percent and Singapore was 0.2 percent higher.

Locally, Vitarich Corp. led the day’s most actively traded stocks by gaining 7.69 percent, followed by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. that rose by 5.57 percent. Ayala Corp., SM Investments Corp. and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. all gained by over 2 percent.

All sectors ended the day in the green with holding firms rising the most by 2.66 percent.

Nearly 1.6 billion issues valued at P7.05 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 124 to 69, while 52 issues remained unchanged.

FROM REPORTS BY ANGELICA BALLESTEROS AND AFP