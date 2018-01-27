PH outshines peers in RE space – study

Despite risks and obstacles in executing projects, the Philippines continues to outperform its regional counterparts in Asia’s renewable energy (RE) space, according to a BMI Research study.

“The country continues to be a regional outperformer in RE investment, but is still characterized by elevated country risks and project-implementation hurdles that will stymie growth,” Fitch-owned BMI said.

“President Rodrigo Duterte has established ambitious infrastructure development plans, and the renewables market is supported by a robust regulatory framework, including already high electricity tariffs, a feed-in tariff (FiT) program, and tax exemptions for renewables developers,” it noted.

Although the FiT scheme for solar projects has ended, the Department of Energy (DoE) is set to sign a circular extending this to developers with stalled biomass and run-of-river hydropower projects.

Despite the study’s optimism, however, visibility on the project pipeline post-2020 remains muted.

Industry-specific risks, such as inefficient grid infrastructure and high legal risks, are expected to hamper RE growth.

“Furthermore, project implementation across the infrastructure space continues to be plagued with delays and bureaucratic setbacks,” the study said.

The country ranked 28th in the company’s Global Renewables Risk/Reward Index and ninth among Asian countries.

“[The] Philippines’s relative outperformance against its peers in [Southeast Asia] is highlighted by its strong showing in our Renewables Risk/Reward Index (RRI), particularly for ‘rewards,’” BMI said.

The study came after the DoE issued last December Department Circular DC2017-12-0015, which details new rules governing the establishment of the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) for on-grid areas.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the circular has a “no higher rates” provision and outlined various safety nets to protect consumers.

The circular requires all distribution utilities (DUs), retail electricity suppliers and other participants, including power-generation companies serving directly connected customers, to get a certain percentage of their electricity requirements from eligible RE sources.

These include biomass; waste-to-energy technology; wind, solar, ocean and geothermal energy; run-of-river and impounding hydroelectric power systems; and other globally accepted resources and technologies as specified in Republic Act 9513, or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.