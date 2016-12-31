PH overseas fleet adds only 3 vessels in 2016

THE size of the Philippines’ overseas fleet, or vessels licensed for commercial operations outside the Philippines, in 2016 was virtually unchanged from a year earlier, according to data released by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on December 16.

There were 121 registered vessels in the overseas fleet in 2016, an addition of only three vessels from the 118 registered in 2015.

More than half, or 64 ships, were bulk carriers. Another 28 were registered as general cargo vessels, while 17 were registered as tankers. The remaining were registered as livestock carriers, dry cargo, container carriers, or multi-purpose dry cargo vessels.

By contrast, the registered domestic fleet at the end of 2015 totaled 25,063 vessels, consisting of about 13,000 fishing vessels and 12,000 vessels for cargo, passenger, and other uses.

In a text message, a Marina official said that the size of the overseas fleet has remained “fairly steady” for several years, but is expected to increase in the next few years “due to more trade from the Asean integration, and the replacement of a number of older vessels, particularly dry cargo ships.