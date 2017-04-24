PH partners with NZealand to improve ease of doing business

THE Philippines will collaborate with New Zealand to improve the ease of doing business by sharing country innovations with each other, a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official said.

“Why New Zealand is partnering with us? Because they are number one in the Doing Business Report for 2017. They are sending their experts to our country from May 2 to May 12, 2017,” Arturo Boncato, Trade assistant secretary, said in an interview with Board of Investment reporters last week.

The government’s goal is to be in the top one-third of the World Bank-International Finance Corp.’s Doing Business ranking.

“For ease of doing business, we are now targeting between 58 and 63,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

“We are cutting down further the number of steps and number of days in starting a business,” he said. Efforts are now focused on reducing the number of days in renewing or getting a business permit to one day from two to three days previously, he said.

The Philippines climbed four notches to 99 in the WB-IFC Doing Business 2017 report, reflecting a better standing from 103 in the 2016 rankings. The report, released in October of last year, covered 190 countries.