PH payments gap narrows in March

The Philippines posted a narrower balance of payments (BoP) deficit in March but the shortfall was still the highest in four months, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

March’s deficit of $266 million was smaller than the $429 million and $550 million recorded in February and a year earlier, respectively.

“Outflows in March 2018 stemmed mainly from foreign exchange operations of the BSP and payments made by the National Government (NG) for its maturing foreign exchange obligations,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially offset by net foreign currency deposits of the government and income from BSP investments abroad.

Year-to-date result

The month’s result brought the BoP position to a $1.227-billion deficit as of end-March, wider than the $994 million recorded in the same period last year. It was the biggest year-to-date shortfall since the $1.780 billion recorded in November last year.

“The higher cumulative BOP deficit for the first quarter of the year may be attributed partly to the widening merchandise deficit (based on Philippine Statistics Authority data) for the first two months of the year,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The country’s trade deficit as of February widened by 47 percent to $6.229 billion from $4.238 billion.

“We continue to expect the overall BoP position for the year to be very manageable,” the central bank said.

The end-March BoP position reflected a gross international reserves level of $80.11 billion, the BSP said, a “more than ample liquidity buffer” equivalent to 7.9 months’ worth of imports and services or 5.6 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

The country ended 2017 with a BoP deficit of $863 million, narrower than the revised $1.038 billion posted in 2016. The shortfall is expected to balloon to $1 billion this year.

Wider 2016 deficit

The wider 2016 BoP deficit, the BSP explained on Friday, was due to the reclassification of renminbi-denominated assets. The previously announced shortfall was $420 million.

“The revision reflects post-audit adjustments involving the reclassification of renminbi-denominated assets from non-reserve eligible assets to reserve assets,” the central bank said.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo explained that the reclassification took into consideration the inclusion of the Chinese currency in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) basket of currencies.

This meant that renminbi assets became part of the country’s gross international reserves (GIR).

“Remember that RMB became part of SDR (special drawing rights that are maintained by the IMF) … Second, it became part of the GIR,” Guinigundo said.

The latter, he added, “is non-transaction, therefore, it “(RMB-denominated assets) should deducted from international reserves”.