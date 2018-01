THE Philippines’ trade deficit hit a record high in November as imports grew at a faster pace than exports, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

Inbound shipments rose 18.5 percent year-on-year to $8.74 billion, PSA data showed, while exports grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent to $4.96 billion.

The trade deficit in November widened to $3.78 billion from the $2.81 billion recorded a year earlier. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO