PH power consumption up nearly 4% last year

Electricity consumption in the Philippines increased to 94,370 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2017, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

In its 2017 Power Statistics report, DoE said the figure is 3.93 percent higher than 2016’s 90,798 GWh.

Power use in Luzon rose 3.58 percent to 69,625 GWh from 67,221 GWh; Visayas, up 5.8 percent to 12,942 GWh from 12,232 GWh; and Mindanao, up 4.04 percent to 11,804 GWh from 11,345 GWh.

In a text message, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella told The Manila Times that DoE saw no signifcant cause for the overall increase.

But the department, “in coordination with the stakeholders and other relevant offices, will continue to monitor and implement energy planning and management on both the supply and demand side that focuses on the efficient development and utilization of our energy resources,” he added.

In its Power Supply and Demand Highlights report, the Energy department said the country’s power system was generally stable in the first half of 2017.

This, despite the earthquakes in Batangas and Leyte; the months-long siege in Marawi City; the Malampaya gas facility’s maintenance shutdown; and forced outages affecting the country’s three major grids.

Between January and June last year, electricity sales and consumption in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao reached 28,289 GWh, 4,748 GWh. and 4,921 GWh, respectively, last year.