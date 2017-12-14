PH powerlifters shine in Asian Classic meet

The national powerlifting team won 19 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals in the 2017 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship held at the Ramada Hotel activity hall in Alappuzha, Kerala in India.

Promising lifter Nicole Go led the charge of the squad by garnering four gold medals in the women’s 84+ kgs. junior category (squat, bench press, deadlift and total) while Leslie Evangelista also swept all the four gold medals (squat, bench press, deadlift and total) in the women’s 47 kgs. open division.

Tacloban City standout Veronica Ompod contributed three gold medals in the women’s sub-junior under-43 kg. division highlighted by her record-breaking feat in deadlift (120 kgs.) and total (365 kgs.).

Ompod also claimed gold in squat and silver in bench press of the tournament organized by the Asian Powerlifting Federation and International Powerlifting Federation.

Joyce Reboton also delivered three gold medals (deadlift, squat and total) and one silver (bench press) in the women’s 84 kgs. open class.

The other medalists were Daisy Grace Lipasana with two gold and two silver medals in the women’s 57 kgs. sub-junior category, world record holder Anita Koykka with two gold and two bronze medals in the women’s 52 kgs. open division, Jessa Mae Tabuan with one gold and three silver medals in the women’s 43 kgs. sub-junior event, Maxine Fugen with four silver medals in the women’s 84 kgs. junior., and Rowella Abrea with one bronze in the women’s 52 kgs. sub-junior.

“It was a great campaign. We were able to win 19 gold medals including new records in some events and we’re extremely satisfied with our performance in this competition especially our junior athletes because these are the future of powerlifting in our country,” said Philippine Powerlifting Association official Nina Oca.

